Chicago White Sox Claim Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Off Waivers
After being designated for assignment recently, former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Brandon Eisert has been claimed by the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox made the announcement on social media:
The Chicago White Sox have claimed left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.
To make room for Eisert on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated right-hander Steven Wilson for assignment.
It's been an eventful offseason for Eisert, who was traded from Toronto to Tampa Bay earlier this offseason, only to be DFA'd by the Rays.
The 27-year-old Eisert made his major league debut with the Blue Jays in 2024, appearing in three games. He gave up three earned runs in 6.2 innings while striking out two.
In the minors, Eisert is 18-9 lifetime with a 3.76 ERA. He's made 178 appearances, including 10 starts.
With the White Sox, he'll get an opportunity to serve as bullpen depth. Chicago is coming off the worst season in modern baseball history (41-121), so they have opportunities up-and-down the roster. New manager Will Venable will take the spring training period to evaluate his roster, but his presence gives White Sox fans some hope after 2024's failure.
The White Sox will report to spring training next week and will get ready for the regular season opener on March 27. Chicago figures to finish with the worst record in the American League yet again, and the sportsbooks also expect that they'll finish with the worst record in all of baseball again.
