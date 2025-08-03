Chicago White Sox Claim Two Pitchers Off Waivers From Milwaukee Brewers
The Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers have been linked in a variety of ways this season, and that continued Sunday.
After they were designated for assignment by the Brewers on Thursday, the White Sox claimed pitchers Bryan Hudson and Elvis Peguero off waivers on Sunday afternoon. Both players have been optioned to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. Chicago also designated pitcher Jesse Scholtens for assignment.
Hudson and Peguero continue a trend that's seen several players move from Brewers to the White Sox and vice versa. The teams made a trade in June that sent Andrew Vaughn from Chicago to Milwaukee in exchange for Aaron Civale. Other former Brewers that have played for the White Sox this season include Tyler Alexander, Shane Smith, Adrian Houser, Vinny Capra and Bryse Wilson.
Hudson, 26, is a 6-foot-8 left-hander from Alton, Ill., who was originally a third-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2015. He made his major league debut in 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and spent the last two seasons with the Brewers.
Hudson began the season on Milwaukee's major league roster and allowed five earned runs in 10.1 innings out of the bullpen. He's been with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds since May 22 and has a 6.84 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP across 25 innings.
The White Sox will hope Hudson can return closer to his 2024 form, when he recorded a 1.73 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP with 62 strikeouts and 17 walks across 62.1 relief innings with the Brewers. Just last season, he was tied for second among Brewers pitchers with 2.5 wins above replacement.
Peguero, 26, is a 6-foot-4 right-hander who signed as an international free agent with the New York Yankees in 2015 out of the Dominican Republic. He made his major league debut in 2021 with the Los Angeles before joining the Brewers in 2023.
He allowed four earned runs in 7.1 innings with the Brewers in 2025, but has spent most of the season in Triple-A. With the Nashville Sounds, he posted a 3.35 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP with 25 strikeouts and 15 walks in 25.1 innings.
Like Hudson, Peguero was a valuable piece to the Brewers' bullpen in 2024 before regressing this season. Across 51.1 innings as a reliever last season, Pegeuro had a 2.98 ERA and a 1.53 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 27 walks.
The Charlotte Knights are in action Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CT against the Rochester Red Wings.
Related MiLB stories
- PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: White Sox minor leaguers Will Robertson, Sam Antonacci and Shane Murphy were named player or pitcher of the week in their respective leagues. CLICK HERE
- MONTGOMERY PROMOTED: The White Sox No. 1 hitting prospect is making the jump to Double-A Birmingham. CLICK HERE
- PROMOTION: Jacob Gonzalez is moving his way up the White Sox minor league system. CLICK HERE