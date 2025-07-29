Three Chicago White Sox Minor Leaguers Win Weekly Awards
CHICAGO –– It was a big week for at least three members of the White Sox farm system.
Triple-A Charlotte Knights outfielder Will Robertson earned player of the week honors in the International League. Double-A Birmingham Barons infielder Sam Antonacci was named player of the week in the Southern League, while his teammate Shane Murphy took home pitcher of the week.
Over the last week, Robertson went 10-for-30 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, five RBIs, two walks and seven strikeouts.
The White Sox acquired Robertson, 27, on July 10 in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations. He had a brief stint in the major leagues while Tim Elko was injured, but has spent the majority of the season in the minors. Across 265 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, Robertson is slashing .297/.400/.599 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs.
Antonacci, 22, is in his second professional season after becoming a fifth-round draft pick by the White Sox out of Coastal Carolina. Over the last week, he's 7-for-17 with two doubles, seven walks and four strikeouts. He's ranked No. 26 among White Sox prospects, per MLB Pipeline.
That stretch encompasses six of Antonacci's nine games since his promotion to Double-A. He has spent the majority of the season with the High-A Winston-Salem Dash, where he slashed .280/.426/.413 with four home runs, 29 RBIs, 27 stolen bases, 39 walks and 37 strikeouts.
Murphy has been with the White Sox since 2022, when he was a 14th round pick out of Chandler-Gilbert Community College, but he's having his best season as a professional in 2025. He only made one start this past week, but it was a good one with five shutout innings, one hit, one walk and four strikeouts.
Like Antonacci, Murphy began the season in High-A before being promoted to Double-A in late April. Across 14 appearances and 80.2 innings in Birmingham, he has a 1.45 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP with 62 strikeouts and just 12 walks.
