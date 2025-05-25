Chicago White Sox Director of Hitting Identifies Player Who Has Surprised Organization
CHICAGO – Players like Noah Schultz, Kyle Teel and Hagen Smith garner a lot of attention in conversations about White Sox of the future. After all, they're the organization's top prospects, ranked No. 13, No. 28 and No. 30, respectively, in the MLB Pipeline rankings.
But ranging from Rookie Ball to Triple-A, they're not the only ones to monitor. Before Sunday's game against the Rangers, White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller identified one under-the-radar player who's been a pleasant surprise this season.
"Ryan Galanie has been fantastic so far," Fuller said. "You see him, he came on his own to Arizona early in spring training. He's working out in the cages every day on his own dime, and just a really exciting player who just hits."
The White Sox selected Galanie in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Wofford. The 24-year-old righty played every infield position during college, but he's appeared at first base most frequently in the minor leagues. He's also mixed in at third base and left field.
Galanie began the 2025 season with the High-A Winston-Salem Dash, where he hit .315 with a .922 OPS, four home runs, 23 RBI, six walks and 16 strikeouts. That earned him a promotion to the Double-A Birmingham Barons, and he's shown no signs of slowing down.
Across 78 plate appearances at the highest level of the minor leagues Galanie has reached, he's slashing .319/.359/.514/.873 with two home runs, 13 RBI, five walks and 12 strikeouts. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Galanie is not ranked among the White Sox top 30 prospects, but Fuller has been impressed.
"You talk about the ability to put the bat on the ball," Fuller said. "But also the confidence to go in and, okay, it's Double-A, same game. I hit. I'm gonna be good. He's been really fun to watch."
