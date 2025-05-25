White Sox Director of Hitting Ryan Fuller Discusses Andrew Vaughn's Demotion Triple-A
CHICAGO – Andrew Vaughn has spent the vast majority of his professional career in the major leagues. The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft made a quick rise to MLB, playing just 57 games in the minor leagues compared to 610 with the White Sox.
But after batting just .189 in the first 48 games of his fifth major league season, Vaughn was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller said Sunday it's a great opportunity to build a plan for how Vaughn can get back to what he does best.
"That’s what we see this as," Fuller said. "A quick reset to go down there like any player, get your body in good position, have your bat path work through the zone so you have coverage and then being able to execute your game plan when you go in and swing where you want to swing. Take when you want to take. Looking forward to working with him as well."
Vaughn played in his first game with the Charlotte Knights on Saturday. He went 0-for-4 with three ground outs, one walk and a strikeout on a high and inside fastball. He had a career-high 34.2% chase rate in the major leagues this season, part of the reason for his demotion and something the White Sox hope he can improve in the minors.
Vaughn's ground outs came with exit velocities of 50 mph, 78.5 mph and 107.1 mph. The third figure was part of the White Sox predicament with the first baseman this season. He was in the 79th percentile among major league hitters in barrel percentage and hard-hit percentage, as well as 76th in average exit velocity, suggesting he was getting unlucky with hit location and could have had better results.
"With Vaughny, this guy is a worker," Fuller said. "He’s going to understand what he needs to do every day and it still competing every night. So, what an opportunity for us to go out and work on the swing decision work, everything that every player is working on every day in a different setting and have kind of a restart."
