Chicago White Sox Major Trade Acquisition Shows Out in Triple-A Debut
The Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, dominated in their season opener, beating the Gwinnett Stripers 9-1.
Gwinnett is the affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
In the win, Knights' designated hitter Kyle Teel had a big night, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and two RBIs.
Teel, 23, was brought in this winter in the trade that sent All-Star lefty Garrett Crochet to Boston. He ended his major league spring training at .316 (5-for-16) with two home runs before being sent down. Though he didn't make the roster out of spring training, MLB Pipeline projects him to make his major league debut this season.
He is the No. 2 prospect in the organization and No. 32 overall.
Teel hit .288 last season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He played 28 games at Triple-A last season, hitting .255 with two home runs. Since he's already had the exposure to Triple-A pitching, he's likely not too far off from getting a major league call, but the organization probably wants him to get significantly more at-bats at this level before bringing him up.
Chicago is coming off a season in which they went 41-121 and had the worst record in Modern Era history. The development of prospects like Teel are the main reason for watching the White Sox organization in 2025, and it won't be long until he's in the big leagues himself.
The Knights will take on the Stripers again on Saturday, but the task should be much taller as All-Star Spencer Strider is making his season debut on a rehab assignment.
