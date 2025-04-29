Chicago White Sox Make Monster Decision with Top Infield Prospect
The Chicago White Sox are making a big decision with top infield prospect Colson Montgomery, sending him to their complex in Arizona to work on some adjustments.
Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score on social media:
White Sox send Colson Montgomery for a week or two to Arizona complex for one on one work. It’s for certain adjustments and approach.
Montgomery, 23, is the No. 4 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. He was the No. 22 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the Indiana high school ranks.
He's struggled mightily for Triple-A Charlotte, hitting just .149 through 23 games. He has three homers, six RBIs and 43 strikeouts in 94 at-bats.
This is all on the heels of a tough 2024 as well, where he hit just .214 in 130 games for Charlotte. He's predicted to make his major league debut this season for the rebuilding White Sox, but he'll have to show he can hit Triple-A pitching beforehand.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Because he's a physical lefty-hitting shortstop, Montgomery has drawn constant comparisons to Corey Seager, and he showed similar power and hitting ability at the lower levels of the Minors. But Montgomery's approach has changed in the past two years, when he has become much more focused on launching balls in the air to his pull side, and his swing decisions regressed last season as his chase rate jumped to 30 percent from 17 percent in 2023. He still has 30-homer pop and draws his share of walks, but he's a career .253 hitter through his first four years as a pro.
The White Sox will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
