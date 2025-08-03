Chicago White Sox Minor League Player, Pitcher of the Month Named For July
CHICAGO –– Shane Murphy has been named White Sox minor league pitcher of the month for July, and Alec Makarewicz earned the team's minor league player of the month award as voted by a panel of Chicago-area media members.
Here's the full list of White Sox minor league players and pitchers of the month in 2025.
Month
Player
Pitcher
March/April
Tim Elko
Grant Taylor
May
Kyle Teel
Jake Palisch
June
Sam Antonacci
Luis Reyes
July
Alec Makarewicz
Shane Murphy
Murphy, 24, is 6-foot-5 left-handed starting pitcher who's having a breakout season for the Double-A Birmingham Barons. Across four starts and 25 innings in July, he went 2-0 and led the Southern League with 0.76 WHIP, while ranking second with a 1.08 ERA and a .176 opponents average. He's on a 12-inning scoreless streak, which includes back-to-back five-inning shutouts in his last two starts.
While he was especially effective in July, Murphy has been tremendous all season for the Barons. Across 15 appearances and 85.2 innings, the former 14th-round pick has a 1.37 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP with 67 strikeouts and 12 walks.
Makarewicz, 24, is a 6-foot-2 switch-hitting corner infielder, who signed with the White Sox in 2024 as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State. With the High-A Winston-Salem Dash in July, he slashed .312/.384/.519 in 77 at-bats with two doubles, four home runs, 21 RBI and 14 runs scored in 20 games.
That stretch included a 10-game hit streak and a huge night on July 10, with four hits, four RBI and nine total bases. Among South Atlantic League players in July, he was tied for second in total bases, ranked third in hits, fourth in slugging percentage, tied for fourth in home runs, ranked fifth in OPS and sixth in average.
