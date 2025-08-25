Chicago White Sox No. 4 Prospect Earns Minor League Promotion
Caleb Bonemer has impressed many in his first season as a professional baseball player. So much so that on Sunday evening, the White Sox informed he has been promoted to the High-A Winston-Salem Dash.
Bonemer, 19, recently moved up to No. 4 among White Sox prospects and entered the MLB Pipeline top-100 rankings at No. 87 overall. The White Sox selected him in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Okemos High School in Michigan.
With the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers this season, the 6-foot-1, right-handed hitter slashed .279/.400/.448/.848 with nine home runs, 55 RBIs, 26 stolen bases, 68 walks and 91 strikeouts across 427 plate appearances. MLB.com views him as a well-rounded player, with consistent scouting grades across the board: hit: 50; power: 55; run: 50; arm: 55; field: 55; overall: 55
White Sox director of player development Paul Janish spoke on June 30 about what has stood out to him during Bonemer's first season in the organization.
"Physically, he's in a good spot, for a younger guy. He's ahead of the curve," Janish said. "The ability to endure the pro schedule has benefited him up to this point, because he's a strong kid. The swing itself has been good. What I would say is he spins the baseball so well through the middle of the field. To me, that's an indicator of a guy who's got good coverage of the plate."
Beyond the skills Bonemer has displayed on the field, Janish and others have taken note of the personality that helps him get there.
"He is almost crazy with regards to his work ethic. I kind of love it," Janish said. "We're getting to the middle of the season, and it's hot. Talking to [Cannon Ballers manager] Chad Pinder, it's been encouraging, because Caleb is becoming a little more efficient, which we knew would happen. But the kid wants to be good."
"The thing that sticks out with him is just the competitive [nature]. You see it in his eyes. When you're around him, you see the want-to in his eyes. There's no flinch in that kid. He's going to show up, he's going to compete. You talk about excuses, he's not going to make them. It's been exciting to watch him. You just don't know how that first season's going to go at a full-season affiliate. He's done a great job."
