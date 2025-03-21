Chicago White Sox Offseason Trade Acquisition Still Contending for Roster Spot
It’s nearing decision time for teams to name their Opening Day rosters. For players, that’s nervous time.
MLB Pipeline issued its projections late Thursday of which Top 30 prospects per team have locked down roster spots and which are contenders.
For the White Sox, the list is simple, per MLB Pipeline.
The locks: right-handers Sean Burke and Shane Smith.
Burke, the team’s No. 13 prospect, received word from manager Will Venable last weekend that he will start Opening Day against the Los Angeles Angels.
Smith, No. 26 in the White Sox prospect rankings, also has made the team. A Rule 5 pick, the White Sox needed to find room for him on the big league roster or lose him.
The contenders: infielders Chase Meidroth and Bryan Ramos.
Meidroth was among the four big-time prospects the White Sox acquired when they traded starting pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox over the winter. The No. 8 prospect in the White Sox farm system, Meidroth could wind up as the starting shortstop in Chicago, per MLB Pipeline.
Ramos, the No. 15 prospect, brings versatility. He can play second base or third base or be plugged in at designated hitter.
Even though the White Sox finished a major league record-worst 41-121, there is a lot of hope in Chicago.
The White Sox have these four prospects, plus a stellar collection of players who will start this season at either Triple-A Charlotte or Double-A Birmingham. Among them are left-handed pitchers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the top two lefty prospects in the minor leagues.
In all, the White Sox have seven prospects listed in the Top 100.
ANOTHER CHANCE: Journeyman with more than 3,000 MiLB at-bats gets a new opportunity with Los Angeles Angels. CLICK HERE
THE OPENER: Right-hander Sean Burke has a day he will never forget at White Sox camp. CLICK HERE
SADNESS IN CHICAGO: Ex-White Sox closer, stricken by cancer, signing autographs to raise money. CLICK HERE