Sadness in Chicago: Ex-White Sox Closer, Stricken by Cancer, Signing Autographs to Raise Money
Bobby Jenks, the World Series-winning closer for the Chicago White Sox, is taking part in a fundraiser to help cover his expenses as he battles cancer.
It has been a tragic stretch for Jenks, who was a rookie for the White Sox in 2005 when catcher A.J. Pierzynski jumped into his arms to celebrate the final out of the World Series, a sweep of the Houston Astros.
During a phone interview with MLB.com in February, he discussed being diagnosed with Stage 4 adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. His home in Pacific Palisades also burned down in the Los Angeles fires earlier this year.
He is living in Portugal with his family.
And it’s from Portugal that Jenks will sign item sent to him to autograph. A U.S.-based company, PastPros, is collecting cards, jerseys, photos and balls sent to it at a Pennsylvania address and will see to it that Jenks receives them.
The company said that athletes receive 100% of the autograph fee, which starts at $60 in Jenks’ case.
The deadline for the company to receive the items is Tuesday, March 25. The details and disclosures are available on the PastPros website.
In addition, former major leaguer Darren Dreifort, who pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has agreed to sign autographs with all proceeds to the Jenks family.
Jenks acknowledged in the interview with MLB.com that he didn’t protect his health in his younger years.
“You know, the s--t I was doing in my 20s and early 30s, no normal person would have survived,” he said from his hospital bed in Portugal. “So, in one way, I’m grateful to be alive. In another way, I’m not surprised this happened. It goes to show you have to take care of yourself from top to bottom with nutrition and exercise and having a good daily plan.
“I’m not saying you need to turn yourself into a Greek god, but you need to watch what you put into your body. Unfortunately, in my 20s, it was the last thing on my mind, being worried about what was going in. I’m not saying that’s 100 percent the factor of what happened here.”
Jenks, 44, pitched five seasons (2005-10) with the White Sox and his final season with the Red Sox. He had a career record of 16-20 with a 3.53 ERA and 173 saves in 348 relief appearances.
No time of his career was more magical than his postseason run as a rookie in 2005. He appeared in six games, finishing four with four saves. He struck out eight in eight innings.
White Sox fans will always remember.