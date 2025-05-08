Chicago White Sox Outfield Prospect Braden Montgomery Has Quite an Encore to Big Game
Chicago White Sox prospect Braden Montgomery had a very good day Wednesday.
First, Baseball America raised Montgomery’s ranking in its updated list of Top 100 prospects. Preseason, he was No. 66 on the list. Now, after just 26 games in the minor leagues, he ranks No. 60.
Then, after hitting his first two home runs on Tuesday since his promotion to High-A Winston-Salem, Montgomery followed with a ninth-inning walk-off blast, a three-run shot that capped a comeback for a 7-6 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday.
He was promoted to Winston-Salem after 18 games at Single-A Kannapolis. Between the two outposts, Montgomery is hitting .323 (32-for-99) with an OPS of .998. He’s got six homers, 28 RBIs and seven steals.
The White Sox acquired Montgomery along with three other top prospects – catcher Kyle Teel (No. 41 Baseball America), infielder Chase Meidroth and right-handed pitcher Wikelman González – from the Boston Red Sox in an offseason trade for left-hander Garrett Crochet.
Meidroth already has been promoted to the major leagues. Teel and González are with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
The White Sox finished 41-121 in 2024 to set the record for the most losses in a season. With a 10-27 start to this season, the rebuild continues for the White Sox. The only question that remains is whether the Chicago brass believe Montgomery and the other prospects are better served by continuing to learn in the minor leagues or getting on-the-job experience in the majors. Either way, it’s likely that the 22-year-old Montgomery – a first-round pick by the Red Sox in 2024 – will continue to produce if early signs are an indication.
Related MiLB Stories
ON THE BALLOT: A dragon, a buck, a bull and a baseball-nosed guy are nominees for the Mascot Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE
BIG RECORD, BIG NEWS: Hunter Barco etched his name into the Double-A Altoona record books on Saturday while pitching against the Akron RubberDucks. And it earned him a promotion. CLICK HERE
PROSPECT SIDELINED: The Minnesota Twins got bad injury news about one of their top prospects. CLICK HERE