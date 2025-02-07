Chicago White Sox Outright Zach DeLoach to Triple-A After Outfielder Clears Waivers
The Chicago White Sox have outrighted outfielder Zach DeLoach to Triple-A Charlotte, the team announced Friday afternoon.
DeLoach was designated for assignment on Monday so the White Sox could make room for infielder Jacob Amaya, who they claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. DeLoach went on to clear waivers, giving Chicago a chance to retain his rights at the minor league level.
The 26-year-old outfielder made his MLB debut in 2024.
DeLoach was the Seattle Mariners' second round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft following a breakout junior year at Texas A&M. He worked his way up to Triple-A by 2023, batting .286 with 23 home runs, 30 doubles, 88 RBI, eight stolen bases and an .868 OPS across 138 games that year.
In February 2024, the Mariners traded DeLoach and others to the White Sox in exchange for relief pitcher Gregory Santos. DeLoach was Seattle's No. 25 prospect at the time of the deal, and was was ranked No. 29 in Chicago's farm system when he got called up for the first time in May.
DeLoach hit .209 with one home run, five doubles, five RBI, a .622 OPS, -1 defensive run saved and a -0.1 WAR across 22 games with the White Sox. Down in Triple-A, he hit .287 with a .785 OPS.
With free agents Mike Tauchman and Austin Slater joining Chicago's outfield depth chart alongside former All-Stars in Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Benintendi, there isn't much room for DeLoach on the big league roster. If Oscar Colás gets moved to first base, however, that could give DeLoach a slightly more clear path to a big league bench role later on in 2025.
DeLoach still has not exhausted his rookie eligibility, and he won't hit arbitration until the 2028 offseason.
