Alex Bregman Becomes Undisputed Top Remaining Free Agent Following Pete Alonso Deal
Spring training is right around the corner, and the list of top free agents is shrinking.
First baseman Pete Alonso returned to the New York Mets on Wednesday night, agreeing to a two-year deal with an opt-out after year one. In the days leading up to Alonso's decision, Jack Flaherty went to the Detroit Tigers, Ha-Seong Kim joined the Tampa Bay Rays and Max Scherzer signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to FanGraphs' Roster Resource, there is only one free agent projected to post an fWAR over 2.5 in 2025 – Alex Bregman.
The Tigers, Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox are among the teams who have been linked to the third baseman this winter. The Astros and Blue Jays have both reportedly offered Bregman six-year contracts, while his other suitors appear less willing to fork over a long-term deal.
If any of those clubs are serious about adding an elite infielder, Bregman seems like the only viable choice at this point in the offseason. Jose Iglesias has the next-highest projected fWAR for 2025 among position player free agents, all the way down at 1.3.
Bregman, on the other hand, is projected to put up a 4.0 fWAR. Juan Soto is the only other player who hit the open market this winter whose projection is higher.
The only possible alternative to the 30-year-old Bregman, it seems, is St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. The 33-year-old veteran – who has been at the center of trade rumors all offseason but carries a full no-trade clause – is projected to finish 2025 with a 3.2 fWAR.
Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs, 75 RBI, a .768 OPS and a 4.1 fWAR in 2024. He also won a Gold Glove after falling short his first three times as a finalist.
Between 2018 and 2019, Bregman hit . 291 with a .970 OPS, averaging 36 home runs, 44 doubles, 108 RBI, eight stolen bases and an 8.1 fWAR per year in that short span. Over the last four seasons, he has hit .262 with a .795 OPS, averaging 22 home runs, 28 doubles, 80 RBI, two stolen bases and a 4.0 WAR annually.
Every team across MLB will be starting full-squad workouts by Feb. 18, putting a malleable deadline of sorts on the Bregman sweepstakes.
But at this point, it seems unlikely that Bregman his his agent, Scott Boras, will score the $200 million megadeal they eyed back in November.
