Chicago White Sox Prospect Wins Minor League Award
White Sox prospect George Wolkow seems to have turned a corner in his third professional season.
After a slow start to the year, he has caught fire lately with the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. On Monday, Wolkow received recognition for his recent work by winning the Carolina Player of the Week award. Primarily playing right field this season, he's one of 14 minor league position players to win the weekly award in their respective leagues.
Across six games from June 9 to 15, Wolkow went 8-for-19 with three home runs, seven RBIs, six runs, one stolen base, three walks and three strikeouts.
The White Sox selected Wolkow in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Downers Grove North High School in Illinois. At 6-foot-7 and 239 pounds, he's ranked No. 8 among White Sox prospects and No. 4 among the organization's position player prospects. Still just 19, the MLB Pipeline rankings project Wolkow to make his major league debut in 2027.
Wolkow's recent production is a sign of development, given how he began the year. Across 18 games in April, Wolkow posted a .132 batting averaged (9-for-68) with just one home run, one double and a 23-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Back on May 3, White Sox director of player development Paul Janish talked about how Wolkow was looking to get back on track at the plate.
"I think this is part of him working through it. He is, from a numbers and statistical standpoint, struggling early in this season," Janish said. "He's been a little unlucky, relative to hitting some balls hard right at guys. But he's hard on himself, but that's another piece of the puzzle with him, specifically. He's got to continue to grind through these types of things and work through a tough stretch early in the season, which is what this is."
"From a communication standpoint, the thing that gives me confidence in his ability to get through it and know we're still accomplishing productive things for him, is just his openness and the ways he communicates with the staff about wanting to continue to be in there. He's just a relentless kid. It's almost comical how he just really loves to compete. They're just in different stages of development. I think working through it for George is kind of where we're at right now."
The work Wolkow put in at that point of the season began to pay off when the calendar turned, going 17-for-59 (.288 batting average) with three home runs, 13 RBIs, two doubles and a triple from May 1 to 21.
On May 25, White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller noted Wolkow's improvements.
"It's been really nice to see the last couple of weeks hit a few home runs. But really for him, it's using the whole field too," Fuller said. "It's been really impressive for a younger hitter to hit low line drives oppo, to be able to go high pull side when that's called for too. But really with him, we have to remember he's young. He's been in the org for a little bit now, obviously he's in Low-A. Being able to go in, not feel like every at-bat is the big one. Just work your day at all times."
"And then obviously we're watching things with his swing to make sure, and one of the cool things is he really wanted to improve his contact. He's doing a great job of that this year. So on top of that, keep your strengths your strengths, be able to hit the ball really hard at really productive angles, that's what makes you so special. But if we could blend in a little bit better swing decisions, a little bit more consistent contact, he's gonna be a force."
Wolkow maintained that upward trend and put together his most productive stretch of the season, earning him Carolina League Player of the Week honors.
