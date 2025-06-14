Chicago White Sox Promote Top Prospect To Triple-A
Major league call-ups and minor league promotions have made for major storylines in 2025 for the rebuilding Chicago White Sox organization.
The latest name to join that list is pitcher Noah Schultz, who has been promoted from Double-A Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte. The news was first reported by Elijah Evans of Future Sox.
Schultz is a 6-foot-10, 240-pound left-hander who the White Sox selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oswego East High School in Oswego, Ill. He's the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox organization, No. 13 in the MLB Pipeline rankings and No. 1 among all left-handed pitching prospects.
Across 12 starts and 56.2 innings in Double-A this season, Schultz posted a 3.34 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP while striking out 58 batters and walking 36. He displays unique mechanics from a three-quarter arm slot, where he delivers a mid-to-upper 90 mph fastball and a 70-grade slider, per MLB.com's scouting reports.
Schultz had one of his best stretches of the season lately, allowing just three earned runs across his last four starts spanning 20.2 innings. He also tied his season-high with seven strikeouts in his last outing, tossing 5.2 shutout innings with one hit and five walks. Schultz's walk rate is something to monitor as he makes the jump to Triple-A, as he's walked three or more batters in seven of his 12 starts this season without pitching more than six innings in any single start.
White Sox general manager Chris Getz talked about Schultz back on May 23 in Chicago.
"You've got teams that have seen him more often than they had in the past. His last outing, he faced a club twice in one week," Getz said. "He had a great outing against them, and then they were a little more disciplined on certain pitches with him in that second outing. That's great for him to experience that. We certainly are big believers in Noah Schultz. You look at what he's done throughout his career and this year. All signs point toward a frontline starter in the big leagues. It's healthy for these guys to face some adversity as they continue their development path. In his case, he has had some outings that perhaps he needs to reflect back on: 'What can I do differently?' And that's really valuable for these guys as they go through the minor leagues, before they get to the big leagues."
