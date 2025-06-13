Chicago White Sox Claim Ryan Noda Off Waivers
It's been a busy Friday for White Sox general manager Chris Getz.
The day began with news that first baseman Andrew Vaughn had been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale. A replacement of sorts for Vaughn could be Ryan Noda, who the White Sox claimed off waivers from Boston and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
Noda's addition is one of five roster moves announced prior to a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch against the Texas Rangers. The White Sox also recalled Brooks Baldwin from Triple-A; optioned right-handed pitcher Owen White to Triple-A; activated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the injured list; and designated outfielder Joshua Palacios for assignment.
Most of Noda's experience has come as a first baseman, logging 149 major league games in that spot and 378 in the minor leagues. He could also help in either corner outfield position, with 120-plus minor league games in each spot.
Noda, 29, is a 6-foot-2 left-hander. In 2025, he has split time between the Triple-A affiliates of the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox. Across 208 plate appearances, he hit seven home runs and drove in 21 runs while slashing .204/.404/.375 with 43 walks and 65 strikeouts.
Noda played 164 games and made 606 plate appearances for the Oakland Athletics during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, when he was worth a combined 1.6 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference. Spanning both seasons, Noda slashed .212/.344/.369 with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, three stolen bases, 77 walks and 170 strikeouts.
Tim Elko has manned first base in each of the last eight games, though Miguel Vargas is starting there Friday night. The corner outfield spots have been split between Mike Tauchman, Andrew Benintendi, Austin Slater, Michael A. Taylor and Joshua Palacios recently. Noda will begin his White Sox tenure in Triple-A, but he could eventually help out the major league team at first base, or right and left field.
