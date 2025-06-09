Chicago White Sox To Promote Pitching Prospect From Double-A Birmingham
The Chicago White Sox youth movement continues.
The team is calling up pitching prospect Grant Taylor for their road series against the Houston Astros, beginning Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. CT, as first reported by James Fox of Future Sox.
Taylor, 23, is a 6-foot-3, right-handed pitcher, who has spent the 2025 season with the Double-A Birmingham Barons. The White Sox selected him in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU. He's ranked No. 6 among White Sox prospects and third among the team's pitching prospects, but he is not ranked in the MLB Pipeline top-100 rankings.
Taylor began the 2025 season in the starting rotation, allowing just three earned runs across 17.1 innings, while striking out 19 batters and walking 10. Taylor moved to the bullpen after six starts, and he's pitched 9.1 dominant innings with zero runs, one walk and 18 strikeouts.
White Sox general manager Chris Getz said they had to manage Taylor innings due to his injury history, but they are certainly not closing the door on a starting role in the future. Getz compared this approach to Taylor's development to Garrett Crochet, who made his MLB debut as a reliever and turned into one of MLB's best starting pitchers.
"Every time [Taylor] pitches, I'm pretty excited to read the reports or look at video from the night prior," Getz said Friday in Chicago. "He's above 100 mph, he's commanding the zone, the off-speed stuff is really strong. It's very clear that hitters are uncomfortable in the box. They try to get him early. So it's either weak contact or perhaps they'll get him on a hit once in a while. But once they get to two strikes it gets over fairly quickly."
