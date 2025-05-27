Chicago White Sox Top Hitting Prospect Remains In Triple-A Amid Roster Moves
The Chicago White Sox have a bit of a logjam at catcher. But considering the lack of depth at the position around MLB, that's not a bad thing.
"We knew at some point we were going to perhaps have – I don’t want to say a catching problem, but a catching group deserving of more playing time or being at the major league level," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Friday at Rate Field.
At the time, Getz was referring to a group catchers that included Edgar Quero and Matt Thaiss at the major league level, Korey Lee on a rehab assignment, and the organization's No. 2 prospect, Kyle Teel, at Triple-A Charlotte Major league rosters typically don't carry more than two catchers – three at a maximum – so there were moves to be made.
That was put into action Tuesday, as the White Sox traded Thaiss to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league outfielder Dru Baker. As a result, Lee was activated from the injured list and joined Quero as the two major league catchers.
Due to Teel's success in Triple-A, it wouldn't have been shocking to see the White Sox promote him for his major league debut. But Lee has 170 games of major league experience already, and he also had a strong rehab assignment, batting .302. There's also not much reason to rush Teel to the big leagues if the White Sox feel he's not ready yet, given the club is in last place in the American League Central.
So for now, Teel remains in Charlotte, and Getz spoke more about the organization's catching situation on Friday, prior to these moves.
"We’ve got a handful of catchers that are playing well. Kyle Teel has really shown some progress here recently," Getz said. "... Korey is doing well, is productive, he’s ending the end of his rehab and we’ll make a decision on that shortly. Edgar has been really solid up here. Matty has been productive as well. Kyle continues to progress. We are having conversations how best to handle. It’s a very unique situation for the White Sox and I think that’s a good thing. There are so many clubs out there in constant pursuit to fill that position and we’ve got a handful of options. There are different approaches for us that the White Sox come out on top."
Teel was recently named International League Player of the Week. During that stretch, slashed .500/.636/1.188/1.824 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks, six RBIs and seven runs across 16 at-bats and five games against Triple-A Round Rock. He's ranked No. 2 among White Sox prospects and No. 28 in the MLB Pipeline.
The White Sox acquired Teel in December as part of a trade with the Boston Red Sox involving ace pitcher Garrett Crochet. Chicago also received prospects Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez in the trade.
While Teel, 23, will stay in the minor leagues for the forseeable future, he's made a case for a promotion with seven home runs, a .293 batting average and an. 887 OPS in 43 Triple-A games this season. He also made 123 plate appearances in Triple-A last season, slashing .255/.374/.343/.717 with the Worcester Red Sox.
