Chicago White Sox Top Hitting Prospect Earns International League Award
Kyle Teel has been a consistent force for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, but he took his game to another level this week.
The catching prospect slashed .500/.636/1.188/1.824 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks, six RBI and seven runs scored across 16 at-bats and five games against Triple-A Round Rock. That earned Teel International League Player of the Week honors.
White Sox director of hitting talked before Sunday's game against the Rangers about how the organization balances the defensive and offensive workload with catchers.
"Our coaches do a really good job with catchers," Fuller said. "Obviously, during the day, they have multiple meetings with pitchers to go over the advance plan. So with them, it's, 'Hey, when they come into the cage, give us 15 minutes where you are totally locked in. Here's what we need to do, and your routine every day is just really crisp. Lock it in in the cage, and then have a clear plan when you go out to the game. You don't have to think about anything else.' We kind of have the hay being in the barn earlier in the day [rather] than waiting until the game happens so you can have that focus when you go out on defense to catch and when you come up offensively, you're ready to rock."
For the season, Teel has seven home runs, 27 RBI, eight doubles, 29 runs, four stolen bases, 27 walks and 46 strikeouts. That's good for a slash line of .293/.397/.490/.887. His 19-game hit streak was snapped during Saturday's game, which followed a two-game stretch with six hits and three home runs.
The White Sox acquired Teel and fellow prospects Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez in a December trade with the Boston Red Sox involving ace pitcher Garrett Crochet. Teel is ranked No. 2 among White Sox prospects and No. 28 in the MLB Pipeline rankings.
