Chicago White Sox Release Two-Time All-Star From Minor League Deal
With Opening Day just a week and a half away, the Chicago White Sox made a notable roster move on Sunday, releasing veteran slugger Joey Gallo.
He had been in camp on a minor league pact.
Scott Merkin of MLB.com had the news on social media:
Couple updates:
Joey Gallo has been granted his unconditional release
Mason Adams diagnosed with flexor strain in right elbow ... timetable TBD
Now 31, Gallo has lived quite a full baseball life already. He's a two-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glover who has two separate seasons of 40-homers or more under his belt. One of the best pure sluggers of the last decade, he has 208 home runs over 10 years with the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins. However, his low batting average and high strikeout rates have limited him over the last few years. He's a career .194 hitter who led baseball in strikeouts back in 2021.
He played just 76 games for the Nationals a season ago, hitting 10 homers and striking out 102 times.
As the White Sox continue their rebuild, they've evidently decided to move forward without Gallo. The group is coming off a historically poor 41-121 season that saw them accumulate the most losses in the Modern Era.
Chicago will open up the regular season on March 27 at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Gallo will look for another opportunity, though it might be tough to come by this close to Opening Day.
