Gunnar Henderson Says He Hopes to Be Healthy For Baltimore Orioles Opening Day
After getting some disappointing news on right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, the Baltimore Orioles could have some positive injury news on star shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Henderson told reporters that his right intercostal issue is feeling better and he hopes to be in the lineup on Opening Day (March 27).
Per Jake Rill of MLB.com on social media:
#Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson said his right intercostal feels “a lot better” now than when the injury was sustained.
Could he be ready for Opening Day?
“That’s my plan. That’s what I’m hoping for.”
The 23-year-old Alabama native was an All-Star last season, posting a robust 9.1 WAR. He hit 37 home runs, leading the Orioles to a second-place finish in the American League East and a playoff berth. In addition to his home runs, he hit .281 with 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases. He was a Silver Slugger and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting, behind Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto. He's invaluable to the Orioles lineup so they can't afford to have him miss much time, but they also will make sure to play it carefully with him.
Heading into his fourth major league season, Henderson should be seen as an MVP candidate in the American League. He's a .268 lifetime hitter with 69 homers already. He pairs with Adley Rutchman to make one of the best young duos in all of baseball and he'll be counted on even more considering the O's lost Anthony Santander to the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency.
The O's open up the regular season with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
