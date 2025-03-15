Milwaukee Brewers to Awesome Awesome Ballpark Promotion in Honor of NFL Draft This April
The NFL Draft is coming to Wisconsin this year, as it's being hosted by the Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Brewers are going to celebrate in style.
With the draft taking place April 24-26, the Brewers are doing an awesome NFL-themed ballpark promotion on April 19.
Per the team on social media:
In honor of the NFL Draft coming to Wisconsin, we're giving this Brewers football jersey to the first 25K fans on April 19!
Though one of the smallest markets in the NFL, the Green Bay/Milwaukee/Wisconsin market is one of the most rabid fanbases in the entire sport. As a result, this game should be very well attended. The Brewers host the Athletics that night.
As for the NFL Draft itself, the Tennessee Titans currently own the No. 1 pick, followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.
After making the playoffs last season, the Packers are picking down at slot No. 23. They are coming off a season that saw them go 11-6 and finish third in a deeply talented NFC North.
As for the Brewers, they are coming off a season in which they won the National League Central by 10 games, but unfortunately lost to the New York Mets in the wild card round of the playoffs.
It was the second straight year that the Brewers lost in that round.
Milwaukee lost superstar Willy Adames in the offseason and saw starting pitcher Frankie Montas exit, but they still have high hopes behind former MVP Christian Yelich and young star Jackson Chourio.
Opening Day is March 27 as the Brewers travel to New York to take on the Yankees.
