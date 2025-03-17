Chicago White Sox Send Down Top Prospect, Trade Acquisition in Flurry of Roster Moves
The Chicago White Sox made a series of roster moves on Monday, including sending down top prospect Kyle Teel to minor league camp.
Teel was sent to minor league camp with Mason Adams, Justin Dunn, Jonathan Heasley, Peyton Pallette, Edgar Quero, Andre Lipicus, Cal Mitchell, Zach DeLoach and Corey Julks.
The White Sox now have 42 plays in major league camp. They need to get to 26 by Opening Day, which is March 27.
Teel, 23, was brought in this winter in the trade that sent All-Star lefty Garrett Crochet to Boston. He ends his major league spring training at .316 (5-for-16) with two home runs. Though he won't make the roster out of spring training, MLB Pipeline projects him to make his major league debut this season.
He is the No. 2 prospect in the organization and No. 32 overall.
Teel hit .288 last season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He played 28 games at Triple-A, hitting .255 with two home runs. Since he's already had the exposure to Triple-A pitching, he's likely not too far off from getting a major league call, but the organization probably wants him to get significantly more at-bats at that level before bringing him up.
Chicago is coming off a season in which they went 41-121 and had the worst record in Modern Era history. The development of prospects like Teel are the main reason for watching the White Sox organization in 2025, and it won't be long until he's in the big leagues himself.
