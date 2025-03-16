Seattle Mariners Minor Leaguers Receive Championship Rings at Spring Training
The Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, captured the Southern League Championship in 2024.
And on Saturday, the players in the organization were recognized as they received their championship rings.
The Mariners Player Development group posted some pictures on social media of players like Harry Ford wearing the ring.
The Travelers weren't the only affiliate to capture a title, as the Low-A Modesto Nuts also won the California League crown.
While some will undoubtedly scoff at the notion of minor league championships being important, it certainly can be nice for players to experience winning before they get to the big leagues. As the Mariners look to build up the major league resume, having players with winning pedigree and experience can loom large.
In addition to Ford, the Travelers got big contributions a season ago from top prospects Cole Young and Logan Evans. Ben Williamson was also part of that roster and all four players could make their major league debuts this season.
The Travelers should be loaded again in 2025, as the M's figure to have some of their top prospects spend some significant time in Arkansas. Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes, Michael Arroyo and Tai Peete could all appear in a Travs uniform this year, with Emerson being the closest to major league ready.
The Mariners begin the season on March 27 with a four-game series at home against the Athletics. The Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers will open play the next day, while the rest of the affiliates will open on April 4.
