Chicago White Sox Shortstop Prospect Colson Montgomery Could Make Impact in 2025
When the Chicago White Sox declined to pick up the $14 million contract option for shortstop Tim Anderson after the 2023 season, two reasons likely led to the decision.
First, the declining production of Anderson, a two-time All-Star and former American League batting champion. Second, Colson Montgomery.
But Montgomery, selected by the White Sox in the first round of the 2021 draft out of high school in Indiana, struggled mightily at Triple-A Charlotte in 2024, batting just .214 with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs in 130 games. And with the White Sox suffering through a Major League Baseball record-worst 41-121 season, they had no reason to rush Montgomery to the big leagues.
Baseball America recently labeled Montgomery, who turns 23 later this month, as the No. 39 overall prospect in the game. And it also labeled him one of 15 players poised for a bounce back season in 2025.
Based on his 2023 production, Montgomery was on track to make his major league debut with the struggling White Sox in 2024," the publication said. "Instead, he spent all of 2024 in Triple-A Charlotte, where timing issues led to a .214/.329/.381 line. He did hit a career-best 18 homers last season and has added 20 pounds to his 6-foot-3 frame. Montgomery bounced back in the Arizona Fall League by hitting .313 with a 1.167 OPS in 11 games. He should be closing in on the majors if he can respond loudly from his year-long slump in 2024.
And that would be great news for the White Sox, who undoubtedly would love to build around Montgomery, who has been compared to Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers.
Whether he eventually settles at shortstop or third base for the White Sox remains to be seen. MLB Pipeline reported Montgomery worked at the hot corner during his stay in the Arizona Fall League.
The White Sox report to spring training in less than two weeks.
Related MiLB Stories
CARDINALS MAKE MINOR MOVES: The St. Louis Cardinals made a trio of recent minor league signings, including one player who could help in the bullpen. CLICK HERE:
BOBBLEHEAD TIME: The Louisville Bats will honor a longtime Louisville legend this season. CLICK HERE:
WHITE SOX/REDS TRADE RUMORS: The White Sox and Reds discussed a trade for Luis Robert Jr. which could have netted the White Sox a top prospect in Edwin Arroyo. CLICK HERE: