Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox Discussed Prospect Edwin Arroyo in Trade Talks
According to The Athletic, the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds had trade conversations based around All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. this winter.
The outlet says the two sides couldn't agree on several terms, so the Reds pivoted, signing outfielder Austin Hays to a one-year deal on Wednesday instead.
However, it's interesting to note that one of the additional names the teams were talking about was Reds' star infield prospect Edwin Arroyo.
The teams did not resolve how much of Robert’s salary the White Sox would have paid, sources said. Reds infield prospect Edwin Arroyo, who missed all of last season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, was one player under discussion. But ultimately, the Reds could not get comfortable with the total cost.
Arroyo, 21, came up with the Seattle Mariners but was acquired by the Reds in 2022 as part of the deal that sent Luis Castillo to Seattle.
He's a career .268 hitter in the minor leagues, and he hit .252 in 2023. He made it as high as Double-A that year, but played just four games, meaning he still needs plenty of work in the high minors.
MLB.com projects him to make his major league debut in 2026.
MLB Pipeline recently ranked him as the No. 92 prospect in all of baseball.
The Reds report to spring training in just about two weeks, so it will be good to see Arroyo on the field again. Along with Noelvi Marte, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz, the Reds have an exciting crop of young infielders.
