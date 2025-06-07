Utility Man Could Rejoin Chicago White Sox In Near Future
CHICAGO –– As general manager Chris Getz monitors all levels of the rebuilding White Sox organization, he identified one player who could soon rejoin the major league team.
That's Brooks Baldwin, 24, who made the White Sox Opening Day roster and played 44 games in the big leagues to begin the 2025 season. But on May 19, he was optioned to Charlotte as veteran outfielder Austin Slater returned to Chicago from his rehab assignment.
Baldwin has made a case to be called back up, though, as he recorded 22 hits in his first 14 games in Triple-A this season.
"His time will come and he'll rejoin the team, I would imagine in the near future," Getz said before Friday's game in Chicago.
Since joining the Knights, Baldwin has slashed .373/.431/.746 (22-for-59) with five doubles, five home runs, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored. In Triple-A, the utility man has played second base, third base, center field and left field, with a season-high eight games in center field.
In the majors, he played every position besides catcher, first base and pitcher. Left field was his most frequent spot with 24 appearances. At the plate, he slashed .215/.257/.331 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, two stolen bases, seven walks, 38 strikeouts and -1.1 wins above replacement in 142 plate appearances.
Getz is considering several aspects of Baldwin's game when deciding whether to keep him in Charlotte or bring him back up to the big leagues.
"He's doing really well and certainly not surprised," Getz said. "We've asked a lot of Brooks, whether it be bouncing around the diamond, on the infield and the outfield. He's gotten the majority of his work in the outfield and a matter of fact in center field, so we feel like it's a good opportunity for him to get as many reps as possible out there."
"Offensively, he's performed really well. He is an aggressive hitter. We've seen that. He's continued to do that. We're focused on honing in an approach that we know is going to translate up here on a more sustainable basis. But most importantly, just get him comfortable on the defensive side."
