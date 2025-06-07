Chris Getz Shares Injury Update On Chicago White Sox Prospect Colson Montgomery
Colson Montgomery's Thursday night came with a few highs and lows.
He started off strong, slugging a solo home run 435 feet to center field off a sinker. In his third at-bat with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, he scorched another home run, this one with an exit velocity of 108 mph to right field off a curveball. That marked his second two-home run game of the season, both since May 24.
But during his next time up, a 91.6 mph sinker hit Montgomery's wrist. He didn't play Friday, but early indications are that he shouldn't be out long.
"X-rays were negative," general manager Chris Getz told reporters Friday in Chicago. "There's some soreness in there because he got hit pretty good. We're glad that he dodged a bullet there, so to speak. ... Unfortunately, he did get hit, but he looks to be in a good spot. We hope to minimize the swelling and hope to get him back in the lineup."
Montgomery returned to Charlotte on May 13 after spending about two weeks at the team facility in Arizona, working with director of hitting Ryan Fuller after a slow start to the season. In 16 games since then, Montgomery is 16-for-58 (.276) with five doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI, seven walks and 15 strikeouts.
"I haven't seen consecutive home runs, or two home runs in a game, like that from Colson Montgomery, let alone the distance in which he struck them and the swings that he took," Getz said. "Yesterday was a good day to pull off a win like we did at the major league level and look down not too far, down in Charlotte, to see Colson hit two home runs."
