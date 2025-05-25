Former MLB Pitcher Fills In For Steve Stone On Upcoming Chicago White Sox Broadcasts
There will be a new voice on Chicago White Sox broadcasts for the upcoming six-game road trip.
Former MLB pitcher Dan Plesac will fill in for Steve Stone as the color analyst on the Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) television broadcasts for six games against the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles. Jon Schriffen will remain the play-by-play broadcaster.
Plesac, 63, also serves as an analyst for MLB Network. The Gary, Ind. native grew up a White Sox fan and went to Crown Point High School before becoming a first-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers out of NC State in the 1983 MLB Draft. He went on to pitch 18 seasons in the major leagues for the Brewers, Cubs, Pirates, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks and Phillies.
Plesac was an All-Star in three straight seasons as the Brewers' closer from 1987-89, posting an ERA of 2.61 or lower with at least 23 saves in each season. Primarily a reliever, he pitched 1072 innings across his 18-year MLB career and finished 22nd in NL MVP voting in 1988. The 6-foot-5 lefty finished his career with 158 saves, 1,041 strikeouts, a 3.64 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP.
Plesac appeared in 44 games against the White Sox during his major league career. Across 41.2 innings, he totaled four saves, 40 strikeouts and 25 walks with a 2.59 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.
