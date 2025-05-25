Will Venable Gives Injury Update On Chicago White Sox Pitcher Jonathan Cannon
CHICAGO – As the White Sox begin a six-game road trip on Wednesday against the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles, they could get back starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon.
The team considered Cannon day-to-day after he was scratched from his start on Saturday with lower back tightness. Right-hander Bryse Wilson started in his place and pitched four innings with four runs, two of which were earned.
Following Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers, White Sox manager Will Venable gave an update on Cannon's status.
"We're going to just take it day by day with him. He threw today, it went well," Venable said. "He'll throw tomorrow and if it goes well, we'll re-evaluate and see where we are in the middle of the series against New York."
Cannon, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, is in his second season with the White Sox. Across 55 innings, he has a 3.76 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, 42 strikeouts and 17 walks. In his last start against the Cubs, he pitched five innings with four hits, four runs, three earned runs, zero walks and three strikeouts. That came after tossing six shutout innings on the road against the Reds.
The White Sox selected Cannon in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia. As a rookie last season, he posted a 4.49 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP across 124.1 innings with 91 strikeouts and 40 walks.
