Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Continues to Draw Attention, Reap Rave Reviews
Another day, more additions to the Braden Montgomery fan club.
MLB Pipeline ranks the 22-year-old as the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 4 in the White Sox system. And on Thursday, speaking on the MLB Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo weighed in on Montgomery as the took a look at who they determined to be intriguing prospects in the American League Central. Picking one from each team, they chose Montgomery for the White Sox.
He was one of the four top-level prospects the White Sox acquired from the Red Sox in the deal that sent ace Garrett Crochet to Boston. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M, he began the season at Single-A Kannapolis, then was promoted to Double-A Winston-Salem.
For the week of May 6 to 11 – the week he made his home debut for Winston-Salem, Montgomery was named South Atlantic League Player of the Week. In the series, he batted .476 (10-for-21), hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs. He also had five multi-hit games and multiple RBIs in three games.
Here was Callis’ take on Montgomery on the podcast:
“Look, we knew Braden Montgomery was good. He was a guy who was in contention to maybe go number four overall in last year's draft to the A's before he had a bad slide in the super regionals at A&M and he broke his right ankle,” he said. “He wound up dropping all the way to the Red Sox at 12, and wasn't able to play last summer while he was recovering from the ankle. He gets traded in the Garrett Crochet deal to the White Sox at the Winter Meetings. How's the ankle going to affect him? … And he has looked tremendous.”
In his first 32 minor league games, Montgomery has seven homers, 32 RBIs and a batting line of .339/.423/.602 and an OPS of 1.024
The White Sox acquired Montgomery along with catcher Kyle Teel, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman González. Will Mongtomery wind up being the cream of that crop? That remains to be seen.
