Cincinnati Reds' Flamethrowing Prospect Does Something No One in Baseball Has Done This Year
Cincinnati Reds prospect Luis Mey did something on Saturday that no minor leaguer has done yet this season, delivering a fastball at 103 MPH for a strikeout.
Per @MLBPipeline on social media:
103 mph!
No. 20 prospect Luis Mey just threw the hardest recorded strikeout at any level this season for Triple-A .
Mey, 23, is playing at Triple-A Louisville, working as a reliever. Thus far, he's 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA through seven appearances. He's struck out seven batters in 6.0 innings. He's also walked seven.
Lifetime, he's 7-15 in the minors with a 5.58 ERA. Control issues have been his biggest weakness as a professional, walking 135 in just 114 games.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Mey has put in a lot of work regarding his mental approach on the mound, which he has pointed to as the real reason for his control issues. He mitigated damage well, not letting things like falling behind snowball on him, leading to more strikes and success. If that sticks, he could impact the Reds’ big league bullpen soon.
Louisville will finish out their series with the Columbus Clippers on Sunday before taking the customary Monday off day.
At the big-league level, the Reds will play the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET as Brent Suter (CIN) pitches against Charlie Morton (BAL).
Suter is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA while Morton has been a disastrous 0-4 with an 8.84 ERA.
