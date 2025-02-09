Cincinnati Reds Invite Top 100 Prospect to Spring Training For First Time
Cam Collier, one of the top prospects in all of baseball, has earned an invitation to spring training from the Cincinnati Reds.
That's according to The Athletic:
Infielder Cam Collier, the team’s first pick in the 2022 draft, is among the position players who have been invited. Shortstop Edwin Arroyo, who suffered a shoulder injury that cost him his entire 2024 season, is back in big league camp for the second year in a row. Infielders Ivan Johnson and Sal Stewart also earned invites as did outfielder Hector Rodriguez.
Collier is currently the No. 91 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The third baseman was drafted out of the junior college ranks. Now 20 years old, he hit .248 in 119 games for High-A Dayton in 2024. It's likely that begins his season at Double-A, where Opening Day is set for April 4.
It will be interesting to watch Collier's development with the Reds given that they have so many infielders at the big-league level. Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Gavin Lux, Jeimer Candelario, Spencer Steer, Christan Encarnacion-Strand are all infield options right now, as is former top prospect Noelvi Marte.
The Reds are coming off a fourth-place finish in the National League Central last season. In addition to adding Lux, they've re-signed pitcher Nick Martinez and signed veteran outfielder Austin Hays this offseason. The biggest addition is likely the hiring of future Hall of Famer Terry Francona as manager. He took a year off after stepping down from the Cleveland Guardians in 2023.
