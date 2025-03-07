Jose Quintana Set to Do Something Not Done In Almost 20 Years of Milwaukee Brewers History
The Milwaukee Brewers officially finalized a one-year contract with veteran left-hander Jose Quintana earlier this week. Quintana's presence will hopefully stabilize a rotation that lost Frankie Montas over the offseason and has questions about the effectiveness of Brandon Woodruff as he returns back to the mound after missing 2024 with injury.
And in addition to his hopefully solid work on the mound, Quintana will also provide the Brewers with a fun bit of team history.
According to the popular @NumbersMLB account on "X," Quintana will wear No. 62 on the mound, something we haven't seen on the game field since Grant Balfour in 2007.
Quintana is a 13-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Mets, Quintana is 102-103 lifetime. He owns a 3.74 ERA and helped the Mets advance to the NLCS a season ago, where they were beaten by the Dodgers in six games.
He was an All-Star in the 2016 season with the White Sox and has won double-digit games five times in his career. The White Sox eventually traded him to the Chicago Cubs in the deal that brought them Eloy Jimenez.
The Brewers are coming off a season in which they won the National League Central by 10 games but lost in the wild card round of the playoffs (to the Mets). They figure to be solid again this year, but after losing Montas and Willy Adames in free agency and Devin Williams to a trade, there are certainly questions.
