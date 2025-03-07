Toronto Blue Jays Likely to Have Key Reliever Start Season on Injured List
The Toronto Blue Jays are dealing with an unfortunate injury situation right now as key reliever Erik Swanson has been shut down from throwing with an elbow issue.
And according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet, he's likely to begin the year on the injured list:
Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson experienced right elbow discomfort following a bullpen this week. He’s been sent for an MRI; club still awaiting results.
Swanson isn’t throwing for the time being and will likely begin season on the IL
Swanson is coming off a disastrous season that saw him go 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA. He was even demoted to the minor leagues, throwing in just 45 big-league games, which was a far cry from the 69 he appeared in in 2023. The Blue Jays finished in last place in the American League East at 74-88.
A six-year veteran of the Seattle Mariners and Blue Jays, he was acquired by Toronto in a trade before the 2023 season. Even though his 2024 was rough, the Jays are counting on him to bounce back as they look for better results out of their bullpen.
After finishing as one of the lowest-rated units in baseball last year, the Jays went out and signed veteran Yimi Garcia and hard-thrower Jeff Hoffman, with the latter likely serving as the team's closer.
In addition to Hoffman, the Jays also went out and signed slugger Anthony Santander and traded for Gold Glove second baseman Andres Gimenez.
The regular season opens up on March 27.
