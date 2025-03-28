Cincinnati Reds Place No. 2 Prospect on Injured List with Concerning Arm Problem
On Thursday, the Cincinnati Reds placed prospect Rhett Lowder on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, according to the team.
That's a concerning development for Lowder, who is the team's No. 2 prospect and was a possible rotation member if healthy. Any time you hear the phrase "forearm strain," there's always a concern that something worse is right around the corner.
Grading on a 20-80 scale, MLB Pipeline gave Rowder a 65 for his control this offseason, tying him with Philadelphia Phillies prospect Andrew Painter for the best control in the minors.
Lowder is ranked as the No. 35 prospect in the sport. He was a first-round pick of the Reds in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest.
He was 6-4 in the minors last season with a 3.64 ERA and then went 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in six starts at the big-league level. He struck out 22 batters in 30.2 innings.
The Reds will continue to hope for the best and will hope that he can contribute at the big-league level soon. Cincinnati is coming off a season in which they finished fourth in the National League Central. They are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
They were beaten on Thursday by the San Francisco Giants and are now 0-1. They'll finish the series with the Giants this weekend. The Reds' Triple-A affiliate in Louisville will start the season on Friday while the rest of the minor league organizations begin on April 4.
