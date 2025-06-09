Cincinnati Reds Promote 2024 First-Round Draft Pick to Triple-A in Lightning Speed

MLB's No. 11 prospect Chase Burns is headed to Triple-A, @JonathanMayo confirms.



The 2024 No. 2 Draft pick by the #Reds posted a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 11.79 K/9 in 42 Double-A innings: https://t.co/DWwVtF868d pic.twitter.com/28QM1RaLPl