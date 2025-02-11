Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Dealing with Troubling Injury Issue as Camp Opens
The Cincinnati Reds are dealing with some troubling news at the outset of spring training.
According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com:
Rhett Lowder is dealing with some elbow soreness and is being limited with his program. MRI showed no structural issues, Krall said.
It's certainly good that there's no structural issues, but any elbow issue is one worth watching, especially as spring training moves on. Lowder is currently ranked as the No. 35 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
He was a first-round pick of the Reds in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest. Because he's been set back in his throwing progression, he may not be able to compete for the fifth starter spot at the beginning of the year.
He was 6-4 in the minors last season with a 3.64 ERA and then went 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in six starts at the big-league level. He struck out 22 batters in 30.2 innings.
The Reds figure to feature Hunter Greene, Nick Martinez, Andrew Abbott and Brady Singer in the starting rotation at the outset of the season. Graham Ashcraft, Lowder, Brandon Williamson and Nick Lodolo had figured to battle for the fifth spot.
The Reds are coming off a season that saw them finish fourth in the National League Central. After hiring new manager Terry Francona, expectations are high this season. The team features Elly De La Cruz, one of the best young players in the game, as well as a returning Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
