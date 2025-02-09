Former Chicago White Sox Utility Player Signs MiLB Deal with National League Contender
One day after hearing that the Baltimore Orioles previously had interest in him, former Chicago White Sox utility player Gavin Sheets has signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.
He had been non-tendered by the White Sox earlier this offseason.
Robert Murray of Fansided had the news on social media:
Free-agent first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets in agreement with the San Diego Padres on a minor-league contract, sources say. Sheets gets an invite to spring training.
Sheets, 28, is a former second-round pick of the White Sox out of Wake Forest. He made his major league debut in 2021 and stayed with Chicago through 2024.
Armed with solid power, Sheets has hit 46 homers in nearly 1,300 major league at-bats. He is one hit shy of 300 for his career as well. Like the rest of the White Sox, he's coming off a down year, hitting just .233 with 10 homers and 45 RBI.
Given the nature of his deal, there's no guarantee that Sheets make it in San Diego, but if he does, he'll have a chance to join a winner. The Padres finished second in the National League West and advanced to the playoffs last season, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.
Sheets can provide the team with flexibility at first base or the outfield, though it will be tough for him to crack the starting lineup in either spot.
The Padres report to Peoria, Ariz. for spring training this week and Opening Day is March 27.
