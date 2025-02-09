After Being Displaced By Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees Affiliate Announces Home For 2025
The Tampa Bay Rays will spend the 2025 season playing at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. This is because Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg is unplayable because of the damage sustained during Hurricane Milton back in October.
We recently wrote about the upgrades that Steinbrenner Field is undergoing as a result of the Rays moving in for the season. The problem? The Single-A Tampa Tarpons won't get to use all the new amenities, because they are being displaced to a field adjacent to the Steinbrenner complex.
The Tarpons, the Low-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, usually play their home games at Steinbrenner Field.
Per the team on social media:
Important Update For the 2025 Season:
We’ll be playing on the Community Field at GMS Field (side field next to the tennis courts) as we support the Tampa Bay Rays using our home stadium in 2025!
The new field holds about 1,000 people, less than 1/10th of what Steinbrenner Field holds. The hope is that the Rays can return to Tropicana Field in 2026, but that's to be determined at this point.
From a press release:
"We’re looking forward to embracing this unique opportunity,” said Jeremy Ventura, General Manager of the Tampa Tarpons. “While this is a change, we’re committed to making this season special and working on a promotional schedule that will help bring the Tampa community together."
While it's not made specifically clear, it's likely that the Tarpons will get to experience some of the new features while the Rays are on the road.
