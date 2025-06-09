Cleveland Guardians Seeing Promising Signs as Top Prospect Returns from Injury
Outfielder Chase DeLauter is getting closer to his long-awaited major league debut with the Cleveland Guardians.
Injuries since turning pro have slowed the promotion of DeLauter, who is ranked by MiLB Pipeline as the No. 2 prospect in the Guardians’ farm system and the No. 49 overall.
The Guardians selected DeLauter, now 23, with the No. 16 overall pick out of James Madison in the 2022 MLB Draft, signing him to a $3,75 million bonus. But a broken left foot, surgery and a re-break of the foot limited DeLauter’s chances to play consistently before entering the 2025 season.
And while working out in February, he suffered an injury that required core muscle surgery.
Now, he’s back and is heating up along with the weather.
In 11 games with Triple-A Columbus, DeLauter is hitting .250 (10-for-40) with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs. On Sunday, in an 11-9 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens, DeLauter had his first three-hit day of 2025, finishing 3-for-5 with a run and three RBIs.
He has played 115 games in the Cleveland system since he was drafted and is batting .304 with 16 homers, 71 RBIs and an OPS of .884.
The following comes from DeLauter's MLB.com prospect profile:
Few players in the Minors can match DeLauter's combination of size (6-foot-3, 235 pounds), athleticism, ability to hit for both average and power, and plate discipline. He rarely strays from the strike zone and makes repeated hard contact against all types of pitches. He has an unorthodox left-handed swing that can get long and he'll get caught on his front foot at times, but his bat speed and strength allow him to pull pitches for power and drive them the other way with authority.
The bosses in the Cleveland organization and the fans, undoubtedly, are wishing for continued good health and a speedy arrival in the big leagues for DeLauter.
