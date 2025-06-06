Cleveland Guardians Star to Miss Minor League Rehab Assignment as Injury Fears Mount
Former American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber will not make his rehab start at Double-A Akron, as planned Friday night, as he faces renewed worry about his elbow.
His start for the RubberDucks against the Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) originally was set for Thursday. But the Cleveland Guardians and the RubberDucks moved his start to Friday, then called it off because of reported soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow following a bullpen session on Tuesday.
He made his first rehab start last Saturday at the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League, where he struck out five batters in 2.1 scoreless innings.
Bieber, 30, underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2024. He is set to meet with Dr. Keith Meister, a noted Texas surgeon who performed the procedure, for a consultation.
Bieber got off to a great start in the 2024 season. In two road starts to open the campaign, he made two six-inning appearances, throwing 83 pitches in each. He gave up 10 total hits and no runs with 20 strikeouts.
He hasn’t pitched since his April 2, 2024, start against the Mariners in Seattle.
In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Bieber finished with an 8-1 record, 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77.1 innings. He won the pitching Triple Crown and the Cy Young Award as he finished fourth in the Most Valuable Player voting.
He’s a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner.
In the offseason, the Guardians signed Bieber to a one-year, $10 million deal that includes a $16 million player option for 2026. He can opt out, which is unlikely, and become a free agent immediately, or wait until 2027 for free agency if he opts in.
The Guardians are 33-28 entering their three-game home weekend series against the Houston Astros.
