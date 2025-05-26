Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect Belts First Home Run Since Getting Back to Triple-A
Cleveland Guardians top prospect Chase DeLauter hit a home run on Memorial Day Monday as the Triple-A Columbus Clippers squared off against the Rochester Red Wings.
It was the first home run for DeLauter since returning to Triple-A. He had been rehabbing a sports hernia and played eight games for the Guardians' Rookie League affiliate. He's now played in 10 games total, hitting .207 as of this posting. Ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the organization, DeLauter is also the No. 52 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He was a first-round pick in 2022 out of James Madison.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Few players in the Minors can match DeLauter's combination of size (6-foot-3, 235 pounds), athleticism, ability to hit for both average and power, and plate discipline. He rarely strays from the strike zone and makes repeated hard contact against all types of pitches. He has an unorthodox left-handed swing that can get long and he'll get caught on his front foot at times, but his bat speed and strength allow him to pull pitches for power and drive them the other way with authority.
At the big-league level, the Guardians are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. ET as Gavin Williams (CLE) pitches against Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD).
Williams is 4-2 with a 3.94 ERA while Yamamoto is 5-3 with a 1.86. Columbus will be off on Tuesday night before resuming play on Wednesday.
