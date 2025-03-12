Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect Named Best Hitter of All Players in Spring Breakout Games
The Cleveland Guardians top prospects will battle the Seattle Mariners top prospects on Friday (March 14) as part of the Spring Breakout games.
These games started last season and are a way to show off the top prospects in the sport, with several guys who played in 2024 eventually making it to the big leagues. Paul Skenes, for example, ended up winning the National League Rookie of the Year award for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also started the All-Star Game.
This year, MLB.com highlighted the best tools that will be on display in these contests, with Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana earning the title of "best hitter."
Bazzana went No. 1 overall in the 2024 Draft because he was the best hitter available. He won the Cape Cod League batting title (.375) in 2023 before slashing .407/.568/.911 with an Oregon State-record 28 homers last spring. He has no obvious weakness at the plate, employing a compact left-handed stroke with plenty of bat speed, making smart swing decisions and producing a lot of hard contact.
Bazzana is currently the No. 10 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He played 27 games last season for Single-A Lake County after getting drafted, hitting .238 with three homers and 12 RBI.
Given his experience level in college and his age (22), it wouldn't be shocking to see Bazzana make a quick rise through the Guardians system. MLB Pipeline lists his ETA as this season.
The Guardians are coming off a year in which they won the American League Central and advanced all the way to the ALCS before losing against the New York Yankees.
