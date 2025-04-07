Colorado Rockies Affiliate Takes Massive Shot at Pittsburgh Pirates Over Roberto Clemente Fiasco
This one is pretty layered, so let's follow along, bit by bit:
Roberto Clemente is one of the greatest players in baseball history. An 18-year veteran, he spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a 15-time All-Star, a 12-time Gold Glover, a four-time batting champion, a two-time World Series champion and an MVP. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1973.
Also a great humanitarian, he died in 1972 while on a relief mission to Nicaragua.
Each year, Major League Baseball honors Roberto Clemente on Sept. 15 with "Roberto Clemente Day."
Well, this weekend, the Pirates caught major grief for removing the Clemente tribute sign in right field and covering it with an advertisement.
Roberto Clemente Jr. released a statement, bashing the Pirates for doing this without consultation.
And now the Pirates will put the Clemente sign back:
Now that you're all caught up, you're wondering, 'what does this have to do with Minor League Baseball?"
Well, the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, elected to take a shot at the Pirates on social media, posting a picture of their own Clemente tribute with the following caption:
In 2017, we retired Roberto Clemente’s #21 at Dunkin’ Park, with a large sign in the outfield. It’s still there today. It’ll be there tomorrow. Always.
In addition to the Yard Goats, all other Pirates affiliates have retired No. 21. No player in the Pirates organization will ever wear that number again.
