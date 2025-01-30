Minor League Baseball

Colorado Rockies' Hartford Yard Goats Reveal Alternate 'Thunder Chickens' Identity

The Hartford Yard Goats will become the Hartford Thunder Chickens for one game only on May 29, giving the Colorado Rockies' Double-A affiliate a new look that pays homage to Connecticut's large wild turkey population.

Sam Connon

Aug 4, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; General view of the hat and glove of Colorado Rockies shortstop Pat Valaika (4) (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field.
Aug 4, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; General view of the hat and glove of Colorado Rockies shortstop Pat Valaika (4) (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Hartford Yard Goats have revealed their first of two alternate identities for the 2025 season.

The Colorado Rockies' Double-A affiliate will play as the Hartford Thunder Chickens for one game only this year, the team announced Thursday. They will sport the new look against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Park on May 29.

"Thunder Chickens" is a play on the rampant – and loud – wild turkey population in Connecticut.

“Our fans love wild alternate identities,” Yard Goats general manager Mike Abramson said in a statement. “The Thunder Chickens is another crazy and fun brand, and we are excited to add it to our 2025 starting lineup.”

In the past, the Yard Goats have temporarily rebranded to the Bouncing Pickles, Los Chivos, Steamed Cheeseburgers, Whirlybirds, River Hogs and Praying Mantis. Their other alternate identity for 2025 will be announced alongside their full promotional schedule on Feb. 6.

Thunder Chickens merchandise is already available for pre-sale, even though tickets for the game won't be sold until Feb. 7.

The Yard Goats were named Minor League Organization of the Year in 2024.

Related Minor League Baseball Stories

  • QUESTIONS AROUND CONDON: The Rockies' top prospect, Charlie Condon, struggled when he turned pro in 2024 and will need to bounce back to keep the hype alive. CLICK HERE
  • BLACKMON TAKES FRONT OFFICE JOB: Just four months after retiring, longtime Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon has been hired as Special Assistant to the general manager. CLICK HERE
  • LUDA, LUDA!: World-renowned rapper Ludacris is taking the stage this season at the home of the Colorado Rockies Single-A affiliate. CLICK HERE

Follow MiLB On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published |Modified
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and other "On SI'' baseball sites. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for “UCLA on SI’’ and won awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for “New England Patriots on SI’’ and was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Follow Sam on Twitter @SamConnon.

Home/NEWS