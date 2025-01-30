Colorado Rockies' Hartford Yard Goats Reveal Alternate 'Thunder Chickens' Identity
The Hartford Yard Goats have revealed their first of two alternate identities for the 2025 season.
The Colorado Rockies' Double-A affiliate will play as the Hartford Thunder Chickens for one game only this year, the team announced Thursday. They will sport the new look against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Park on May 29.
"Thunder Chickens" is a play on the rampant – and loud – wild turkey population in Connecticut.
“Our fans love wild alternate identities,” Yard Goats general manager Mike Abramson said in a statement. “The Thunder Chickens is another crazy and fun brand, and we are excited to add it to our 2025 starting lineup.”
In the past, the Yard Goats have temporarily rebranded to the Bouncing Pickles, Los Chivos, Steamed Cheeseburgers, Whirlybirds, River Hogs and Praying Mantis. Their other alternate identity for 2025 will be announced alongside their full promotional schedule on Feb. 6.
Thunder Chickens merchandise is already available for pre-sale, even though tickets for the game won't be sold until Feb. 7.
The Yard Goats were named Minor League Organization of the Year in 2024.
