Legendary Colorado Rockies Outfielder Charlie Blackmon Named Special Assistant to GM
Charlie Blackmon may have hung up his cleats last fall, but the Colorado Rockies icon isn't going anywhere.
The team announced Saturday morning that Blackmon would be rejoining the organization as a Special Assistant to the General Manager. The news comes just four months after Blackmon retired, bringing his 14-year big league career to a close.
"Charlie has been an integral part of the Rockies organization for over a decade, both on and off the field," said Bill Schmidt, Colorado's GM. "His leadership, deep understanding of the game and passion for this franchise make him the perfect fit to step into this new role. We're thrilled to have him bring his unique insight and experience back to the Rockies players and front office."
Blackmon spent his entire professional career with the Rockies, who selected him in the second round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2011, secured his first of four All-Star appearances in 2014 and eventually established himself as one of the best hitters of the 2010s.
Between 2014 and 2020, Blackmon hit .306 with an .880 OPS, averaging 28 home runs, 86 RBI, 20 stolen bases and a 3.1 WAR per 162 games in that span. He was named a Silver Slugger in 2016 and 2017, winning the NL Batting Title in 2017.
Blackmon's production started to drop off in recent years, though. He hit .267 with a .757 OPS from 2021 to 2024, all while putting up just 16 home runs, 80 RBI, five stolen bases and a 0.9 WAR per 162 games.
Still, Blackmon managed to finish his career on a high note. Right after announcing his retirement, the 38-year-old strung together a six-game hitting streak to close out his final season, batting .421 with a 1.237 OPS.
Blackmon ranks second in Rockies franchise history in games played, hits, total bases, doubles, runs and stolen bases. He ranks third in walks, fourth in RBI, fifth in home runs and seventh in WAR, on top of owning the club record with 68 career triples.
Altogether, Blackmon hit .293 with an .832 OPS in his career, racking up 1,805 hits, 227 home runs, 801 RBI, 148 stolen bases and a 21.3 WAR.
When he called it quits, Blackmon ranked seventh among active players in career hits. He, Andrew McCutchen, Jose Altuve and Paul Goldschmidt were the only active players with over 1,800 hits, 225 home runs, 800 RBI and 140 stolen bases to their names.
