Los Angeles Dodgers Set to Call Up Top Prospect Dalton Rushing, Per Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up top prospect Dalton Rushing, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported Wednesday.
Rushing, 24, is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Dodgers' farm system and the No. 15 overall prospect in baseball. He is MLB Pipeline's top-ranked catcher, coming in one spot above Baltimore Orioles standout Samuel Basallo.
Should he see the field against the Athletics on Wednesday, it would mark Rushing's MLB debut.
Rushing hit .200 with a .919 OPS in spring training earlier this year, then opened the regular season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Through 31 games with the Comets, Rushing was batting .308 with five home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs, 23 runs and a .938 OPS.
The backstop has averaged 33 home runs, 34 doubles, 113 RBIs and 106 runs per 162 games in his minor league career, which dates back to Los Angeles selecting him in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Rushing can also play first base and left field, which could help him earn at-bats even when All-Star catcher Will Smith is in the lineup. There has yet to be any corresponding move revealed for Rushing's promotion, although his arrival isn't a great sign for veteran backup Austin Barnes.
UPDATE: The Dodgers plan to designated Barnes for assignment, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. Barnes was Los Angeles' longest-tenured position player, having debuted with the team in 2015.
