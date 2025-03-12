Fastball

Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman Emerges in Race For Starting Catcher Job

Hunter Goodman has been mashing so far in spring training, all while establishing himself as a serious option at catcher for the Colorado Rockies.

Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Hunter Goodman has been enjoying an explosive spring with the Colorado Rockies, and his performance thus far could vault him into his biggest role yet.

As noted by MLB.com's Thomas Harding, Goodman has overtaken top prospect Drew Romo in the Rockies' position battle behind the plate. Goodman is now expected to share the starting catcher job with veteran Jacob Stalling, who returned to Colorado on a $2.5 million contract in November.

Goodman is batting .368 with a 1.005 OPS so far in Cactus League play. Romo, on the other hand, is batting .118 with a .387 OPS.

After making his MLB debut in 2023, Goodman appeared in 70 big league games in 2024. He is a .192 career hitter with a .642 OPS and -1.4 WAR, seeing the majority of his playing time at first base and in the corner outfield spots rather than catcher.

The 25-year-old has been focusing far more on catching this spring, though, lining him up to take on a heavier load at the position in 2025.

Goodman has 14 home runs, 13 doubles, three triples and 53 RBIs through just 93 career MLB appearances. Down in the minors, he has hit .280 with a .929 OPS, averaging 44 home runs, 46 doubles and 141 RBIs per 162 games.

The Rockies seem to believe Goodman can take the next step both offensively and defensively this season, and the biggest vote of confidence would be giving him a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Colorado has two weeks left of spring training before the regular season gets underway. From there, the Rockies will hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28.

